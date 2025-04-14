Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 766,049 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,385,000.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

