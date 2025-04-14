Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $831,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

