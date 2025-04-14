SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $564.78 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.01.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

