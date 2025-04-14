SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $98.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

