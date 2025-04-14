SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.