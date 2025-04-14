SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,417,000.

SPLV opened at $71.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

