SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

