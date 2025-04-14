Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 1,981.3% in March

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 1,981.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.53.
Saipem Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.