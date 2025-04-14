Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Up 1,981.3% in March

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 1,981.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.