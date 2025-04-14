Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $8.99. 34,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,714. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

