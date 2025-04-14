Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

