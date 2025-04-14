Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 266,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

