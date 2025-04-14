Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

