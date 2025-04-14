Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $719,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after acquiring an additional 258,989 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,183,000 after acquiring an additional 218,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

