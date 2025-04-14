Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $830,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after purchasing an additional 181,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,710,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.51 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,227 shares of company stock worth $77,863,531. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

