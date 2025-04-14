Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 425,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 222,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

