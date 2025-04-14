Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $259.47 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average is $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

