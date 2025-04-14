Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $636,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.