Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 20.2% – Should You Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.19 ($0.13). 1,738,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 777,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

