Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 16.8% – Time to Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 6,577,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 843,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Trading Up 29.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of £113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.88.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

