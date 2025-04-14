Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

