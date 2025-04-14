Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.