Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,409.69.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,996.95 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,036.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,957.92.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

