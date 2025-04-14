Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,180 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,600,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,432,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.47 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

