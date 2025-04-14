Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

