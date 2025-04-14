Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.87 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

