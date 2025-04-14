Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

AGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,572. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 185,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

