Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.25 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

