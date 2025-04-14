Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $494.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.18 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.