Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

