Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

