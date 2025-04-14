Seeds Investor LLC Sells 153 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.6 %

ZTS stock opened at $149.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

