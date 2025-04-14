Senvest Management LLC Acquires 387,603 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,603 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,415,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cerus by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 219,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cerus by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 29,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $43,478.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,477,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,128.50. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $35,685.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,500. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

