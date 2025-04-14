Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 276,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,000. Teradyne comprises 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

