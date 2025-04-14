Senvest Management LLC Reduces Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,500 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

