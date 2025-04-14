Senvest Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 3.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $100,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $93.53 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,965.21. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

