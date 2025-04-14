ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $785.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day moving average of $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

