Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 490.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 490.4% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 492,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

