Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 372.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.3 %
CRHKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 33,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,147. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About China Resources Beer
