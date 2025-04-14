Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 372.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.3 %

CRHKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 33,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,147. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

