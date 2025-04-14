Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 83.7%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. 617,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

