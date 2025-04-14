Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 83.7%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. 617,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.
