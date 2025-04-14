Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 7,812.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, a growth of 7,812.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. 67,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,009. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.37. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.