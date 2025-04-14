Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 83.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Innovative Food Company Profile
