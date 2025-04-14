Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 83.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

See Also

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

