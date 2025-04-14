Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 83.8%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.58. 68,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,029. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,473 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

