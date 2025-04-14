Short Interest in iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Declines By 97.7%

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million and a PE ratio of 36.90.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (BGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a portfolio of US large-cap stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. BGRO was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

