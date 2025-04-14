Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 90.7%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9388 per share. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

