Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Drops By 80.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. 891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

