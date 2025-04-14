Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Grows By 625.0%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 31.49%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

