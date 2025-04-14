Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Drops By 97.6%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Olympus Stock Up 0.4 %
OLYMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 189,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,507. Olympus has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.
About Olympus
