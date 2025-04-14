Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Expands By 500.8%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.88. 200,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

