Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 523.5%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 523.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SSLZY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 907,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,041. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

