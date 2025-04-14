Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Increases By 350.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

